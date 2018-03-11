BNK Petroleum Inc. (BKX) Insider Global Opportunitie Harrington Buys 96,500 Shares

BNK Petroleum Inc. (TSE:BKX) insider Global Opportunitie Harrington purchased 96,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,425.00.

Global Opportunitie Harrington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 9th, Global Opportunitie Harrington purchased 50,000 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Global Opportunitie Harrington purchased 131,500 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,490.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Global Opportunitie Harrington purchased 34,000 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Global Opportunitie Harrington purchased 506,000 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$232,760.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Global Opportunitie Harrington purchased 151,500 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,690.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Global Opportunitie Harrington purchased 138,000 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,860.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Global Opportunitie Harrington purchased 52,000 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,440.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Global Opportunitie Harrington purchased 522,000 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$234,900.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Global Opportunitie Harrington purchased 497,000 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$243,530.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Global Opportunitie Harrington purchased 53,000 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,030.00.

BNK Petroleum Inc. (TSE:BKX) traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.47. 64,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,942. BNK Petroleum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.07, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 2.16.

BNK Petroleum Inc is an international energy company. The Company is focused on finding and exploiting unconventional oil and gas resource plays. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada, Poland and Other. The countries included in Other segment are Spain, Germany, France and the Netherlands.

