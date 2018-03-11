BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Elefante Mark B bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Tradition Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, IFC Holdings Incorporated FL bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. ( LECO ) opened at $93.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5,994.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.85 and a 1-year high of $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $747.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.97 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 42.05%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer of welding, cutting and brazing products. The Company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding and The Harris Products Group. The Americas Welding segment includes welding operations in North and South America. The International Welding segment primarily includes welding operations in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

