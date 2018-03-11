BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 61,841 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 61,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,149,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,790,000 after buying an additional 34,690 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,732,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,554,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,584,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,320,000 after buying an additional 796,191 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,430,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,459,000 after buying an additional 255,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,600,000 after buying an additional 51,221 shares during the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE ALSN) opened at $39.48 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,413.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.89. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.52% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on Allison Transmission and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.82.

In other Allison Transmission news, CFO David S. Graziosi sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $75,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Dick sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $184,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,675.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,405,629 shares of company stock worth $149,746,270 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc and its subsidiaries design and manufacture commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions. The Company manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical United States defense vehicles. The Company’s transmissions are used in a range of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (primarily school, transit and hybrid-transit), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked).

