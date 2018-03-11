bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Shares Sold by QVT Financial LP

QVT Financial LP lowered its position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,865 shares during the quarter. QVT Financial LP’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 2,110.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 454.2% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in bluebird bio in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) opened at $231.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,590.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 2.05. bluebird bio Inc has a 52-week low of $74.45 and a 52-week high of $234.25.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 947.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.88) EPS. research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLUE shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $215.00 price objective on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Group raised bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on bluebird bio from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on bluebird bio to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.60.

In other news, insider Jason Cole sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.91, for a total value of $4,897,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,376.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Leschly sold 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $21,629,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,978,146.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,998 shares of company stock valued at $37,659,935 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing gene therapies for severe diseases and cancer. With its lentiviral-based gene therapy and gene editing capabilities, it has built an integrated product platform with various applications in these areas. The Company’s clinical programs in severe genetic diseases include its LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent b-thalassemia and to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and its Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

