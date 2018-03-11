Blue Chip Partners Inc. Buys 3,908 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.5% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 189.4% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 36,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 23,837 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 25.8% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,034,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,198,000 after buying an additional 212,213 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.3% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 19.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $283,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $818,361. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc. ( NASDAQ AMGN ) opened at $191.10 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.16 and a 52 week high of $201.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $140,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.14). Amgen had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Vetr raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.72.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

