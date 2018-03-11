Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.30

News coverage about Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has trended positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 46.7915169285231 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) opened at $22.00 on Friday. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $23.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities, including Build America Bonds (BABs), issued by state and local governments to finance capital projects, such as public schools, roads, transportation infrastructure, bridges, ports and public buildings.

