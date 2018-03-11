BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in KBR, Inc. (KBR)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,740,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 335,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of KBR worth $292,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBR. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of KBR by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 100,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 21,571 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of KBR by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 333,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 26,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KBR by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 99.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR, Inc. (KBR) opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $2,380.00, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). KBR had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. KBR’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on KBR. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of KBR from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of KBR to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KBR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KBR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc is a provider of professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. The Company operates through business segments, including Technology & Consulting (T&C), Engineering & Construction (E&C), Government Services (GS), Non-strategic Business and Other.

