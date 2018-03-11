BlackRock Inc. Buys 129,911 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,615,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,911 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $287,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,878,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,319,000 after purchasing an additional 147,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 143,456 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SERV. William Blair began coverage on Servicemaster Global in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nomura raised Servicemaster Global from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Servicemaster Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc ( NYSE SERV ) opened at $52.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,889.17, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $36.34 and a 52 week high of $55.36.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.27 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James T. Lucke sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $1,055,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marvin Davis sold 4,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $235,110.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,527.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc is a provider of essential residential and commercial services. The Company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield and the Franchise Services Group. Its portfolio of brands includes Terminix, American Home Shield, ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec.

