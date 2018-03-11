BlackRock (BLK) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BLK. Citigroup downgraded BlackRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $625.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $620.00 target price (up from $520.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on BlackRock to $623.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $560.85.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) opened at $577.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $368.00 and a 52 week high of $594.52. The company has a market capitalization of $92,763.22, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.71.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.30. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 39.79%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Deryck C. Maughan acquired 3,861 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $573.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,214,051.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,961 shares of company stock valued at $11,375,444. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc (BlackRock) is an investment management company. BlackRock provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients.

