BlackCoin (BLK) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00003321 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Bleutrade. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $23.52 million and $383,964.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00207490 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00057407 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000541 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 76,715,035 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack . The official website for BlackCoin is www.blackcoin.co . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, AEX, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, CoinEgg, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is not currently possible to purchase BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

