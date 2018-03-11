Big Lots (BIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Big Lots updated its Q1 guidance to $1.15-1.22 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.75-4.95 EPS.

Shares of Big Lots (NYSE BIG) traded down $5.44 on Friday, reaching $48.45. 12,533,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,578. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $64.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,036.50, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Big Lots’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 22.83%.

Big Lots announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Paul Berger sold 6,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIG. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, December 1st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc is a non-traditional, discount retailer operating in the United States. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated a total of 1,432 stores. The Company operates through the discount retailing segment. As of January 28, 2017, the Company’s stores are located at various states of the United States, such as Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Washington.

