BidaskClub Downgrades Costco Wholesale (COST) to Buy

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (down previously from $209.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.76.

Shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) opened at $188.58 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $199.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $82,764.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $561,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,288.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $3,150,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,572.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,583,577. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,766 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,380,168,000 after acquiring an additional 937,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,905,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,983,097,000 after acquiring an additional 703,825 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,777,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,843,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,281,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,484,350,000 after acquiring an additional 207,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,805,874 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,138,000 after acquiring an additional 858,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

