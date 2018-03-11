Benchmark Upgrades 58.com (WUBA) to “Buy”

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) was upgraded by research analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

WUBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of 58.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of 58.com to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 58.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

58.com (WUBA) opened at $82.81 on Friday. 58.com has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $87.65. The stock has a market cap of $12,990.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WUBA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of 58.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 58.com by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 461,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,354,000 after acquiring an additional 44,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in 58.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in 58.com by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in 58.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

About 58.com

58.com Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business consists of its online classifieds and listing platforms. Its online classifieds and listings platforms enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information and conduct business in China. These platforms include 58, Ganji and Anjuke.

