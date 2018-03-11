Benchmark Upgrades 58.com (WUBA) to “Buy”

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) was upgraded by research analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
WUBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of 58.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of 58.com to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 58.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
58.com (WUBA) opened at $82.81 on Friday. 58.com has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $87.65. The stock has a market cap of $12,990.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About 58.com
58.com Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business consists of its online classifieds and listing platforms. Its online classifieds and listings platforms enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information and conduct business in China. These platforms include 58, Ganji and Anjuke.
