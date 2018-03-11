Bela (BELA) Trading Down 16% Over Last Week

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Bela coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Poloniex and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Bela has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Bela has a total market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $51,881.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.47 or 0.02035140 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005514 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007415 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017868 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00022153 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00022672 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Bela Profile

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 40,432,850 coins. The official website for Bela is livebela.com . Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, ” Belacoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency, based on Litecoin. It was created to increase funding and awareness for chartity organizations that are dedicated to helping children. “

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Poloniex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is not possible to buy Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

