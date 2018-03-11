Baytex Energy (BTE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BTE. GMP Securities upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Baytex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Shares of Baytex Energy ( NYSE BTE ) opened at $2.91 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $702.48, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 3.31.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $302.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Baytex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 9,267,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,700 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P lifted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 163,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 96,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Baytex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,276,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 45,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Baytex Energy (BTE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/baytex-energy-bte-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-buy.html.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. (Baytex) is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing, exploiting and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and related assets in Canada (Alberta and Saskatchewan) and in the United States (Texas). The Company’s crude oil and natural gas operations are organized into four business units: Lloydminster, Peace River, Conventional and United States.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baytex Energy (BTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.