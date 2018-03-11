Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €110.00 ($135.80) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($96.30) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($97.53) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €79.00 ($97.53) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €95.71 ($118.16).

Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) opened at €85.13 ($105.10) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55,220.00 and a PE ratio of 7.38. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1-year low of €77.07 ($95.15) and a 1-year high of €97.04 ($119.80).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cars and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brand names; and spare parts and accessories, as well as provides mobility services.

