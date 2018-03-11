Baxter International (BAX) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.16

News headlines about Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Baxter International earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 46.6238891261907 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Baxter International ( NYSE BAX ) traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.89. 2,440,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $37,210.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $51.03 and a 52-week high of $72.58.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In related news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 28,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,918,947.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $329,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products.

