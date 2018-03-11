Barrington Research Upgrades Carvana (CVNA) to Outperform

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CVNA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

Shares of Carvana (CVNA) opened at $18.03 on Friday. Carvana has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2,258.18 and a P/E ratio of -14.90.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 74.69%. The business had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.60 million. equities analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2014 Fidel Family Trust Dated sold 1,101,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $24,951,783.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 2,272.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. 14.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying used cars. On the Company’s platform, consumers can research and identify a vehicle, inspect it using its proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology, obtain financing and warranty coverage, purchase the vehicle and schedule delivery or pick-up, all from their desktop or mobile devices.

