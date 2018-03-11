Barrett Business Services’ (BBSI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Roth Capital currently has a $105.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BBSI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Shares of Barrett Business Services (BBSI) opened at $87.96 on Wednesday. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $88.33. The firm has a market cap of $642.14, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.24. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $694,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $438,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $777,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,506,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc (BBSI) is a provider of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. The Company has developed a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

