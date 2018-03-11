Barclays Reaffirms “Top Pick” Rating for CRH (CRH)

CRH (LON:CRH)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CRH. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,749 ($37.98) price objective on CRH and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,190 ($44.07) price objective on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Numis Securities reduced their price objective on CRH from GBX 3,170 ($43.80) to GBX 3,000 ($41.45) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 3,200 ($44.21) price objective on CRH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CRH from GBX 3,000 ($41.45) to GBX 2,870 ($39.65) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,088.38 ($42.67).

Shares of CRH (CRH) opened at GBX 2,445 ($33.78) on Friday. CRH has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,297.70 ($31.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,955 ($40.83).

CRH public limited company (CRH plc) is a building materials company. The Company’s segments include Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products and Asia. Europe Heavyside segment is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of aggregates, asphalt, cement, readymixed and precast concrete and landscaping products.

