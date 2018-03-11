Barclays Cuts Restaurant Group (RTN) Price Target to GBX 295

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 400 ($5.53) to GBX 295 ($4.08) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 400 ($5.53) to GBX 380 ($5.25) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.53) price target on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.94) price target on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 425 ($5.87) to GBX 410 ($5.66) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 317.69 ($4.39).

Shares of Restaurant Group (RTN) opened at GBX 251 ($3.47) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $504.68 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,568.75. Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of GBX 229.20 ($3.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 386.92 ($5.35).

The Restaurant Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates over 500 restaurants and pub restaurants. The Company operates through operating restaurants segment. Its portfolio covers a range of categories, including table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs and bars. The Company’s principal trading brands include Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito and Coast to Coast.

