Barclays Begins Coverage on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an in-line rating and a $38.50 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.30.

Shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.29. 1,490,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,603. The company has a market capitalization of $2,393.29, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ann B. Gugino sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $27,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 433.8% during the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 346.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth about $212,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc is a value-added distributor focused on providing a customer experience to professionals in the dental and animal health markets. The Company operates through three segments: dental, animal health and corporate. Dental and Animal health are strategic business units that offer similar products and services to different customer bases.

