Barclays (BCS) Upgraded to Sell by BCS

BCS upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barclays from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barclays from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Barclays from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barclays has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Barclays (NYSE BCS) opened at $11.77 on Thursday. Barclays has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $50,210.13, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.1115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. Barclays’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

In other Barclays news, major shareholder Plc Barclays sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,107 shares of company stock valued at $251,081. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 303,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the third quarter worth approximately $805,000. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, is a global financial services holding company. The Company is engaged in credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management and investment management services. The Company’s segments include Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK segment includes the local consumer, small business, the United Kingdom wealth and credit cards business.

