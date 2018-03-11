Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $46.38 Million Position in iShares Trust (VLUE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Trust (BATS:VLUE) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 554,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,141 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Trust were worth $46,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in iShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in iShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $455,000.

iShares Trust (BATS:VLUE) opened at $86.21 on Friday. iShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

