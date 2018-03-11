Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $45.10 Million Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 396,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,886 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $45,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COR. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 193.7% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 150,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after buying an additional 99,437 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,496,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 40.6% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) opened at $98.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $4,720.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.48. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $86.36 and a 1 year high of $120.85.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $125.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $113,792.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,043.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total transaction of $150,158.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 173,000 shares of company stock worth $55,530 and sold 33,806 shares worth $3,360,066. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (CoreSite) is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company, through its controlling interest in CoreSite, L.P., is engaged in the business of ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of data centers across a range of markets in the United States, including the Northern Virginia, New York and San Francisco Bay areas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami and Denver.

