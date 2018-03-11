Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 2,770 Shares of Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 655,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $43,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 25.7% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 66.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Eric M. Specter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $1,006,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,883 shares in the company, valued at $931,271.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FIVE. BidaskClub raised Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Five Below from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ FIVE) opened at $68.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,820.00, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. Five Below Inc has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $73.55.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. Its product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

