Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Position Cut by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 444,663 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,677 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $23,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 622,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,523 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,035,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In other news, insider Bridget E. Engle sold 38,928 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $2,204,103.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,764.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp ( BK ) opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60,230.00, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $45.12 and a 1-year high of $58.99.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 24.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.97.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Position Cut by AMP Capital Investors Ltd” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-bk-position-cut-by-amp-capital-investors-ltd.html.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is an investments company. The Company operates businesses through two segments: Investment Management and Investment Services. The Company also has an Other segment, which includes the leasing portfolio, corporate treasury activities (including its investment securities portfolio), derivatives and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance and renewable energy investments, and business exits.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.