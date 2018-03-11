Bank of Montreal (BMO) Holdings Reduced by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,244,778 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,795 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $419,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Motco bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 6,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 3,656.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Sii Investments Inc. WI bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (BMO) opened at $76.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $49,357.07, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $84.71.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of Montreal (BMO) Holdings Reduced by Franklin Resources Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/bank-of-montreal-bmo-holdings-reduced-by-franklin-resources-inc.html.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal (the Bank) is a financial services provider. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services. The Bank conducts its business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking (P&C), Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.