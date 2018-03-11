Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors Inc.

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4,013.1% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 4,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $115,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $128,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $335,173.56, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Instinet reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.35.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

