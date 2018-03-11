Bamco Inc. NY Has $6.85 Million Holdings in Red Hat Inc (RHT)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,063 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 27,214 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $173,943.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,420 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 5,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $698,397.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,506 shares in the company, valued at $46,639,694.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,686 shares of company stock worth $1,873,342. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nomura assumed coverage on Red Hat in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Hat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.65.

Shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) opened at $155.48 on Friday. Red Hat Inc has a 52-week low of $81.06 and a 52-week high of $157.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27,880.00, a PE ratio of 84.50, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Red Hat had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $747.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Red Hat Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

