Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Callon Petroleum (CPE)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 47.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,625,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $119,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,342 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 372.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,604,306 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,680 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 56.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,878,010 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,472 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,433,000. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,817,000.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $2,440.00, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPE. B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.35.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties. The Company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin.

