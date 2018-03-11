Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Invests $295,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Stock

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 936,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,299,000 after purchasing an additional 42,322 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 39,701 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,169,486 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,805,000 after purchasing an additional 119,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 12,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $550,156.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,112.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $578,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,566 shares of company stock valued at $4,636,938. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CSCO ) opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218,570.00, a P/E ratio of -141.78, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 17.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -362.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Vetr lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.78 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

