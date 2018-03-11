Axa Increases Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

Axa boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 444,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $12,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 51.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. Bank of America cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Nomura cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Boenning Scattergood lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc ( NYSE PK ) opened at $27.00 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5,795.64, a PE ratio of 2.20, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.89 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 43.23% and a net margin of 94.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.89%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is a lodging real estate company. The Company has a portfolio of hotels and resorts. The Company operates through ownership segment, which includes all of its hotel properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 67 hotels and resorts with over 35,000 rooms located in the United States and international markets.

