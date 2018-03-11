Axa Increases Position in NiSource Inc. (NI)

Axa lifted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in NiSource were worth $13,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NI. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,256,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,779,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,752 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in NiSource by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,344,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,181,000 after acquiring an additional 958,344 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its holdings in NiSource by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 3,451,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,593,000 after acquiring an additional 930,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 319.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 824,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 627,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

NiSource Inc. ( NI ) opened at $22.96 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $7,787.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.30.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 200.01%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Company’s Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts.

