Axa Has $11.85 Million Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (JAZZ)

Axa reduced its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,893 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,538,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 43,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 21,760 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 109,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $1,257,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,058 shares of company stock worth $2,880,493. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.19.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) opened at $152.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8,830.00, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – has a 12 month low of $128.58 and a 12 month high of $163.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $436.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.91 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 30.14%. analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to meet unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry. As of December 31, 2009, the Company markets two products: Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of both cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; and Luvox CR (fluvoxamine maleate) for the treatment of both obsessive compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder.

