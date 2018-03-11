AutoNation, Inc. (AN) Stake Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ‘s holdings in AutoNation were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 300.0% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 121,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 91,329 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 12.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter worth $590,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in AutoNation by 17.3% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in AutoNation by 233.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4,728.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $62.02.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.24%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Bank of America set a $68.00 price target on shares of AutoNation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 10,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $519,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,877.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,900 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/autonation-inc-an-stake-raised-by-the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company.html.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc (AutoNation) is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, parts and service, which includes automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as wholesale parts and collision businesses, and automotive finance and insurance products, including vehicle service and other protection products, as well as the arranging of financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.