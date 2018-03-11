Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 target price on the software company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. OTR Global raised Autodesk to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $136.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised Autodesk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.76.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) opened at $139.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30,696.41, a P/E ratio of -53.81, a PEG ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.82. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $82.70 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The software company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.74 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 206.64% and a negative net margin of 27.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.11, for a total transaction of $199,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $626,922.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,509. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3,910.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,243,728 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $251,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,774 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,094,027 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $429,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,658 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,800,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $188,694,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 337.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,971,000 after purchasing an additional 500,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,721,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc is a design software and services company, offering customers productive business solutions through technology products and services. The Company’s segments include Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC), Platform Solutions and Emerging Business (PSEB), Manufacturing (MFG), and Media and Entertainment (M&E).

