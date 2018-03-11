AudioCodes (AUDC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AUDC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC ) opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AudioCodes has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.28, a P/E ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 0.28.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AudioCodes by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 92,732 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in AudioCodes by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 141,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 80,986 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AudioCodes by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 76,049 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops and sells Voice over-Internet Protocol (VoIP) and converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products and applications that facilitate Unified Communications (UC) and Contact Center (CC) services. The Company categorizes its products and services into two main business lines: network and technology.

