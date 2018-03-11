aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a $3.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

LIFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut aTyr Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. aTyr Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE ) opened at $3.00 on Friday. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth about $455,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth about $1,263,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 44.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,676 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 164,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and clinical development of medicines for patients suffering from severe, rare diseases using its Physiocrine biology, a discovered set of physiological modulators. The Company focuses on the development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, including facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD) 2B.

