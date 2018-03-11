AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Sold by Bremer Trust National Association

Bremer Trust National Association lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. Bremer Trust National Association’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,132,000. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc now owns 39,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $585,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,872,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,441,000 after acquiring an additional 167,676 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Richard W. Fisher acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $99,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $90,457.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,059.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. Vetr downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.01 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.83 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

AT&T Inc. (T) opened at $37.05 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $227,540.00, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $41.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/att-inc-t-shares-sold-by-bremer-trust-national-association.html.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.