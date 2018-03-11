Atlas Brown Inc. Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 63.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

Wells Fargo & Co ( NYSE WFC ) opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $294,370.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $49.27 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $503,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

