AstraZeneca (AZN) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AstraZeneca from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Leerink Swann reissued a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.26.

Shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE AZN) opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $28.43 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $85,586.55, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 5.62%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,917,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,531,000 after purchasing an additional 315,759 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,406,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,303,000 after purchasing an additional 310,389 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,646,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 7.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,026,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,643,000 after purchasing an additional 199,519 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,730,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,499,000 after purchasing an additional 57,353 shares during the period. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

