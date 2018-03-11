ASML (ASML) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ASML to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.29.

Shares of ASML (NASDAQ ASML) opened at $209.41 on Friday. ASML has a one year low of $123.43 and a one year high of $209.89. The company has a market capitalization of $89,500.37, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.70.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.52. ASML had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that ASML will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in ASML by 8.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,422,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,750,000 after acquiring an additional 193,896 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,725,000 after acquiring an additional 57,055 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,975,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in ASML by 18.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,839,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,892,000 after acquiring an additional 282,357 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ASML by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 737,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,326,000 after acquiring an additional 77,648 shares during the period. 16.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of chip-making equipment. The Company is engaged in the development, production, marketing, selling and servicing of semiconductor equipment systems, consisting of lithography systems. The Company’s products include systems, and installed base products and services.

