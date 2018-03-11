Ashtead Group (ASHTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $122.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st.

Shares of Ashtead Group ( OTCMKTS ASHTY ) opened at $112.56 on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $79.63 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,913.88, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

