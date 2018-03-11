Ashmore Group plc (ASHM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ashmore Group plc (LON:ASHM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 394.60 ($5.45).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASHM. Peel Hunt raised shares of Ashmore Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 440 ($6.08) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ashmore Group from GBX 395 ($5.46) to GBX 425 ($5.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Ashmore Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashmore Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Numis Securities raised their target price on shares of Ashmore Group from GBX 340 ($4.70) to GBX 355 ($4.90) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of Ashmore Group (LON ASHM) opened at GBX 395 ($5.46) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2,790.00 and a PE ratio of 1,880.95. Ashmore Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 318.90 ($4.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 447.20 ($6.18).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.55 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th.

Ashmore Group Company Profile

Ashmore Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as a specialist emerging markets asset manager. The Company offers a range of investment themes, such as external debt, local currency, corporate debt, blended debt, equities, alternatives, multi-strategy and overlay/liquidity. Its geographical segments include United Kingdom, United States and Others.

