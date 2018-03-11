Arsanis (ASNS) Issues Earnings Results

Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.82), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Arsanis (ASNS) opened at $18.00 on Friday. Arsanis has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $19.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASNS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price objective on Arsanis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Arsanis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Arsanis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Arsanis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arsanis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arsanis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Arsanis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovering and developing monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the targeted immunotherapy of serious infections. The Company’s mAbs focus on specific pathogens and pathogenic processes. Its product pipeline includes ASN100, ASN200, ASN300, ASN400 and ASN500.

