Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 20,995.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Group initiated coverage on JinkoSolar in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 price target on JinkoSolar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.14.

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:JKS ) opened at $18.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.14, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.17 million. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. operates in the photovoltaic (PV) industry. The Company has built a vertically integrated solar power product value chain, from recovering silicon materials to manufacturing solar modules and solar power generation. The Company’s segments include the manufacturing segment and the solar power projects segment.

