Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $1.35 Million Position in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 36,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 236,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 26,040 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,249,040 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,276,000 after acquiring an additional 146,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

In other news, COO Lee Matthew Smith sold 3,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $112,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,295.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Boenning Scattergood set a $40.00 price objective on Flagstar Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) opened at $36.59 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $40.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,092.23, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $1.35 Million Position in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/arrowstreet-capital-limited-partnership-takes-1-35-million-position-in-flagstar-bancorp-inc-fbc.html.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s business is primarily conducted through its principal subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, FSB. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. Through Mortgage Originations segment, it originates, acquires and sells one- to four-family residential mortgage loans.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.