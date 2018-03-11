Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.25 Million Stake in Telenav Inc (TNAV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,310 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Telenav were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telenav during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Telenav during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Telenav by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telenav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telenav during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

TNAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Craig Hallum set a $9.00 price target on shares of Telenav and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Telenav in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Telenav has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of Telenav Inc ( NASDAQ:TNAV ) opened at $6.20 on Friday. Telenav Inc has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $269.54, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. Telenav had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.00%. The business had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Telenav Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Telenav news, CEO H.P. Jin acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $113,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,399,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,923,173.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

About Telenav

TeleNav, Inc (Telenav) is a provider of location-based platform services. The Company’s services consist of its automotive and mobile navigation platform and its advertising delivery platform. The Company operates through three segments: automotive, advertising and mobile navigation. The automotive segment provides its map and navigation platform to auto manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for distribution with their vehicles.

