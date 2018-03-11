ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,776 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $14,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WVE. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WVE. BidaskClub raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho set a $34.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

In other news, insider Chris Francis sold 21,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,198,800.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael A. Panzara sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $26,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,466 shares of company stock worth $1,321,808. Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) opened at $47.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,289.01, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.14. Wave Life Sciences Ltd has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 11.50, a quick ratio of 11.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wave Life Sciences Profile

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. is a genetic medicines company. The Company, through its synthetic chemistry drug development platform, designs, develops and commercializes a pipeline of nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases. The Company is engaged in developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

